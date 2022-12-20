Monaco Motor Racing - Edward Quinn. Motorsport 1950 - 1965

- Formula 1 of the 1950s and '60s: images from a legendary era of motorsport

- Driver portraits, racing action and historic Formula 1 cars from Ferrari, Porsche, Alfa Romeo and Jaguar

- 180 photographs from Edward Quinn's archive, some of which have never been published before

- Insights into post-war Monaco: lifestyle, glamour and celebrities

- Limited to just 350 copies, with an enclosed photo print

The Monaco Grand Prix is considered one of the most demanding races in Formula 1. Constant gear changes and the slowest corner in the world championship have always demanded everything from the racing drivers.

Edward Quinn captured the most famous car race in the world from 1950 to 1965 in numerous photos. In his recordings, the well-known Formula 1 track is presented with almost no crash barriers and run-off zones, without advertising posters and sponsor logos.

Many of his pictures are now combined for the first time in a large-format illustrated book. Accompanied by short descriptions and background information, they give a fascinating insight into the motorsport history of that time.

Text in English and German.