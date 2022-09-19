Morris Minor and 1000 Restoration Manual (Lindsay Porter)

$80.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

By: Lindsay Porter, paperback, 2022

Covers all Morris Minors and Minor 1000 models from 1949 to 1971, excluding side-valve engine overhaul.
With the aid of nearly 850 illustrations and text aimed at the DIY enthusiast this book tells you:

  • How to renovate bodywork - including the renewal of major panels, repainting, and the fitting of new timber to estate cars.
  • How to renovate interiors - including fitting new carpets, headlining and convertible hood.
  • How to give new life to mechanical and electrical components - including engine, suspension and brake overhaul.
  • What to look for when buying a Minor and the pitfalls to avoid.

 

