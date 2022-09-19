Morris Minor and 1000 Restoration Manual (Lindsay Porter)

Description
By: Lindsay Porter, paperback, 2022
Covers all Morris Minors and Minor 1000 models from 1949 to 1971, excluding side-valve engine overhaul.
With the aid of nearly 850 illustrations and text aimed at the DIY enthusiast this book tells you:
- How to renovate bodywork - including the renewal of major panels, repainting, and the fitting of new timber to estate cars.
- How to renovate interiors - including fitting new carpets, headlining and convertible hood.
- How to give new life to mechanical and electrical components - including engine, suspension and brake overhaul.
- What to look for when buying a Minor and the pitfalls to avoid.
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Author:
|
Various
|
Book Title:
|
Morris Minor and 1000 Restoration Manual
|
Language:
|
English
|
Publication Year:
|
2022
|
Format:
|
Paperback