Moto Guzzi - 100 Years (Jeffrey Schnapp, Ewan McGregor)

$150.00
Description

In 1921, Giorgio Parodi founded Moto Guzzi with the mechanic Carlo Guzzi. The purpose of the company was to design innovative motorcycles in the Mandello del Lario headquarters on Lake Como, where the factory still stands today. Moto Guzzi bikes immediately stood out for their high performance and technical sophistication. Their greatness was proven by competition wins, and these sporting triumphs were accompanied by commercial success that made Moto Guzzi the most important motorcycle manufacturer in Italy. These victories did not happen by chance, but were the result of continuous innovation. The company soon decided to withdraw from competitions because of its manifest superiority and instead focused on production. It has since continued to churn out iconic innovations and models, like the California, which was chosen by the LAPD for their patrols. Moto Guzzi is no longer just a motorcycle but, like Harley-Davidson, it has become a style, a philosophy and a sign of belonging to the Guzzi tribe that unites movie stars like Ewan McGregor with acclaimed designers like Tom Dixon, musicians like Billy Joel, and astronauts such as Paolo Nespoli.

Additional Information

Author:
Jeffrey Schnapp
Book Title:
Moto Guzzi - 100 Years
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
240
