MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)

MotoGP™ is the top class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing and, since it began in 2002, has seen the emergence of the most powerful bikes ever seen on the racetrack. Author Neil Spalding tells the inside story of the bikes in the MotoGP™ pit lane, describing in detail the teams’ relentless efforts to gain the slightest technical advantage and shave a few fractions of a second off their lap times. Further chapters expose the important aspects of MotoGP™ technology, setting out clearly the advances and limitations of racing motorcycle design. With superb colour photographs and illustrations throughout, this book provides a fascinating insight into how the bike factories compete at the very top of the game.