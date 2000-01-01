MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)

SKU:
9781999885601
UPC:
9781999885601
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
  • MotoGP Technology - Neil Spalding (3rd edition)
US$115.46

Description

MotoGP™ is the top class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing and, since it began in 2002, has seen the emergence of the most powerful bikes ever seen on the racetrack. Author Neil Spalding tells the inside story of the bikes in the MotoGP™ pit lane, describing in detail the teams’ relentless efforts to gain the slightest technical advantage and shave a few fractions of a second off their lap times. Further chapters expose the important aspects of MotoGP™ technology, setting out clearly the advances and limitations of racing motorcycle design. With superb colour photographs and illustrations throughout, this book provides a fascinating insight into how the bike factories compete at the very top of the game.

View AllClose

Related Products

MotoGP Technology (Second Edition) MotoGP Technology (Second Edition)
Out of stock

Haynes

MotoGP Technology (2nd Edition)

US$76.96
By: Neil Spalding . Description For years the top class of Grand Prix motorcycle racing was all about prototype 500cc two-strokes, but the need for bike manufacturers to develop four-stroke ideas...
US$76.96
Out of stock