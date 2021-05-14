Few races have captured the imagination of racing fans as the 1992 Hooters 500 held at Atlanta Motor Speedway. On November 15, 1992, the entire NASCAR racing community tuned in to watch as six drivers strapped in for a chance to win the NASCAR Winston Cup. And what a race it was.

Heading into Atlanta, Davey Allison, Bill Elliott, and Alan Kulwicki each had a real shot at winning the Championship. On the track, Allison was in and out of contention until trouble found him, which left Elliott and Kulwicki to race for the title in a nail-biting finale. And who could have imagined that a young Jeff Gordon would take the handoff from Richard Petty on this day. Author Rick Houston has gathered new interviews from Bill Elliott, Paul Andrews, Larry McReynolds, Ray Evernham, Rick Mast, Brett Bodine, Kyle Petty, and Tim Brewer. They all give fresh recollections and new information on the events leading up to and including the 1992 Hooters 500.

With NASCAR’s Greatest Race: The 1992 Hooters 500, readers can relive the closest championship contest in NASCAR history to that point. All while learning new details on how the entire season culminated into a single lap to determine the title!

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

NASCAR's Greatest Race: The 1992 Hooters 500

ISBN

9781613252857

SKU

CT-568