North Eastern Motorsport - A Century of Memories (Larry Carter)

The North East has been a hotbed of motorsport since the early years of the last century. In this book motorsport broadcaster and journalist Larry Carter presents a selection of memorable motorsport events, competitors, venues and personalities in the region from the 1920s onwards. The circuit at Croft is justly famous, witnessing the early days of stars such as James Hunt, Barry Sheene, Niki Lauda and Wilson Fittipaldi, but the huge variety of motorsports, both cars and bikes, in the region are represented in this book, including circuit racing, rallying, rallycross and trials. The North East has spawned many great racers over the years, both men and women, some of whom died tragically young, such as motorcyclist Ken Redfern and sidecar legend Mac Hobson. Also included are famous clubs such as the Darlington & District Motor Cub and lesser-known venues at Catterick military base and Albemarle Barracks. This book is also a tribute to events that have declined or disappeared – grass track racing, sand racing on the Cleveland beaches, hill-climbs, scrambling, speedway and stock car racing. Delving through archives, Larry Carter has unearthed a fascinating collection of the most memorable motor-sporting events and achievements of the last 100 years in the North East which will appeal to all motorsport enthusiasts in the area.