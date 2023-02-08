North West 200 2022 Review (109 Mins) DVD

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions

The International North West 200 made its much awaited return following a three year hiatus and the 2022 event gave fans all the adrenaline-fuelled action they could ever hope for.

A wet Thursday evening race session saw “King of the Triangle” Alistair Seeley add another two wins to his record, but with deteriorating conditions the scheduled Supertwins Race was controversially postponed to the Saturday session making the day a 6-race affair.

With the weather holding out, Saturday’s racing saw Glenn Irwin, Alistair Seeley and Lee Johnston adding to their overall winning tallies with some exciting performances.

Following two epic races, controversy reigned in the Supertwins class as Richard Cooper was disqualified due to a technical infringement, promoting Pierre Yves Bian and Joe Loughlin to respective wins.

Highlights include a recap of Thursday’s Supersport and Superstock races followed by comprehensive coverage from six scintillating races on Saturday.

Prepare yourself for Duke’s action-packed review of the 2022 fonaCAB Nicholl Oils International North West 200.