World Rally Review 2022 (Wrc) 477 Mins DVD

Description

PAL, REGION CODE 0 All Regions

The World Rally Championship delivered another sensational season in 2022 with 13 rounds of all-out rally action.

The season brought about the dawn of a new era for the WRC with the introduction of hybrid drivetrains and the use of sustainable fuel. The new hybrids provided a number of challenges for competitors, forcing them to alter their driving styles to optimise the boost option and deal with varied weight distribution. The cars themselves were simply faster than ever, and looked and sounded spectacular!

The 2022 season was a 13-round affair with Toyota, Hyundai and Ford committing to every event resulting in an exciting contest for the 50th anniversary of the World Rally Championship. Making a comeback in 2022 following a 10 year absence was Rally New Zealand, famous for its fast-flowing gravel stages.

Although the Championship got underway with a nostalgic Monte Carlo win for the 9-time World Champion Sébastien Loeb, the remainder of the season was a hard-fought battle between the rising Finnish star Kalle Rovanperä, the 2019 World Champion Ott Tänak and Belgium’s Thierry Neuville. In the end, it was the young hotshot Rovanperä who took the title with two rounds remaining becoming the youngest ever WRC Champion at only 22 years of age.

Relive the breathtaking action time and time again with this outstanding review of the 2022 World Rally Championship, made up of comprehensive coverage from each round along with three extra features.

