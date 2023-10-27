Amberley Books

Northern European Emergency Vehicles

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781398108622
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
0.40 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$39.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Fascinating photographs of an eclectic selection of emergency service vehicles in northern Europe.

The modern emergency vehicle comes in a bewildering variety of forms and functions, but their aim is fundamentally the same – to save or preserve life and property, and maintain public safety.

This book presents a photographic journey across the UK and northern Europe, looking at some of the common and not so common emergency vehicles that can be summoned to our aid and assistance. The author’s journey has taken in some of the familiar and not so familiar ‘heroes’ that serve their local communities with dedication, pride and a sense of public service. Some of the vehicles inside will be familiar to you, either in their role or even livery, while others will come as a surprise.

Looking at ambulance and medical services, fire and rescue, police and law enforcement, and specialist emergency services, this carefully curated selection of photographs offers a fascinating insight into the wide variety of vehicles that can be found across northern Europe.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Northern European Emergency Vehicles
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
95
Author:
Ian Davies
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

On Sale
Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor) (9781787112445)
Add to Cart

Land Rover Emergency Vehicles (By James Taylor)

Veloce Publishing

Now: $42.00
Was: $55.50
hardcover book by james Taylor, ISBN: 9781787112445, published in 2018, 144 pages This book tells the story of the use of Land Rovers by the emergency services over a period of nearly 70 years...
Mick Walker's European Racing Motorcycles Mick Walker's European Racing Motorcycles
Add to Cart

Mick Walker's European Racing Motorcycles

Redline Books

$99.95
By: Mick Walker . European Racing Motorcycles is fourth in the series. Unlike the other volumes, which concentrate on a single nation, this volume covers no less than twelve countries, all of which...
Out of stock
Historic Military Vehicles Directory

Historic Military Vehicles Directory

After The Battle

$89.95
Also put together by the late by the late Bart Vanderveen of "Wheels and Tracks" fame, this book is an excellent reference point for the historic military vehicle enthusiast.
Out of stock
Spray Painting Motor Vehicles Spray Painting Motor Vehicles

Spray Painting Motor Vehicles

Rellim

$53.95
By: Al Probert . Al Probert's book Spray Painting provides comprehensive information on the theory and practice of spray painting motor vehicles. Al's wealth of knowledge, gained over many years in...