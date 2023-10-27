Northern European Emergency Vehicles

Fascinating photographs of an eclectic selection of emergency service vehicles in northern Europe.

The modern emergency vehicle comes in a bewildering variety of forms and functions, but their aim is fundamentally the same – to save or preserve life and property, and maintain public safety.

This book presents a photographic journey across the UK and northern Europe, looking at some of the common and not so common emergency vehicles that can be summoned to our aid and assistance. The author’s journey has taken in some of the familiar and not so familiar ‘heroes’ that serve their local communities with dedication, pride and a sense of public service. Some of the vehicles inside will be familiar to you, either in their role or even livery, while others will come as a surprise.

Looking at ambulance and medical services, fire and rescue, police and law enforcement, and specialist emergency services, this carefully curated selection of photographs offers a fascinating insight into the wide variety of vehicles that can be found across northern Europe.