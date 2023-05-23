Official 2023 Repco Supercars Championship Season Guide

The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship Official Season Guide is the must-have publication for any Supercars fan.

Over 200 pages and printed in full colour, it's the perfect resource to have at your fingertips whether you’re watching a race on television or in person at the track.

This publication is being made available to the public for the third year in a row, after traditionally only being offered to media outlets.

The 2023 edition includes expanded statistics on Repco Supercars Championship drivers and teams as the series heads into a new era of Gen3 racing in 2023.

It includes: