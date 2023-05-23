Official 2023 Repco Supercars Championship Season Guide

Description
The 2023 Repco Supercars Championship Official Season Guide is the must-have publication for any Supercars fan.
Over 200 pages and printed in full colour, it's the perfect resource to have at your fingertips whether you’re watching a race on television or in person at the track.
This publication is being made available to the public for the third year in a row, after traditionally only being offered to media outlets.
The 2023 edition includes expanded statistics on Repco Supercars Championship drivers and teams as the series heads into a new era of Gen3 racing in 2023.
It includes:
- Repco Supercars Championship Driver Profiles and Statistics
- Repco Supercars Championship Team Profiles and Statistics
- 2023 Supercars Race Formats in Detail
- Gen3 Car Specifications
- 2022 Drivers and Teams Championship Final Pointscores
- 2023 Supercars Race Point Score System In Detail
- 2023 Event Previews, including full lists of race winners and pole positions at each circuit over the years
- Repco Supercars Championship, Sandown 500 and Repco Bathurst 1000 Record Books
- Supercars Hall of Fame Inductees Information
- Supercars Championship Gala Dinner Award Winners
- Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Information.
Publication Year:
|
2023
|
Pages:
|
223
|
Author:
|
Various
|
