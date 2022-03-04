Official 2022 Repco Supercars Championship Season Guide

The 2022 Repco Supercars Championship Official Season Guide is the must-have publication for any Supercars fan.

This A5-sized publication has expanded in 2022 to over 200 pages. Printed in full colour, it's the perfect resource to have at your fingertips whether you’re watching a race on television or in person at the track.

Traditionally normally only offered to official accredited media, this publication is being made available to the public for the second year in a row and has been produced in a limited print run.

The 2022 edition has been expanded to include expanded statistics on Repco Supercars Championship drivers and teams.

It includes:

Repco Supercars Championship Driver Profiles and Statistics

Repco Supercars Championship Team Profiles and Statistics

2022 Supercars Race Formats in Detail

Car Specifications

2021 Drivers and Teams Championship Final Pointscores

2022 Supercars Race Point Score System In Detail

2022 Event Previews, including full lists of race winners and pole positions at each circuit over the years

Repco Supercars Championship & Repco Bathurst 1000 Record Books

Supercars Hall of Fame Inductees Information

Supercars Championship Gala Dinner Award Winners

Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Information.