Original Chevrolet Camaro 1967 - 1969 (Jason Scott, paperback)

Description

Factory-correct cars will always be the most valuable cars on the market. Original Camaro 1967-1969 tells you exactly which parts, accessories, finishes, fabrics, and colors you must have to restore your Camaro to its factory-original condition—or exactly what to look for when shopping for a restored Camaro.

Some 250 color images detail Chevy's major performance packages of the period—the SS, RS and Z/28—while exhaustively detailing engines, interiors, and bodies. Of equal importance, muscle-car authority Jason Scott provides factory records, comprehensive specifications, detailed parts lists and codes, and period literature to offer the definitive guide to originality.

 

Chevrolet’s Camaro was introduced in 1967 on the heels of Ford’s best-selling Mustang. It quickly established itself as the go-to option for muscle-car customers wanting a more aggressive pony car.

During its first generation from 1967 to 1969, GM offered option packages to satisfy all tastes, from six-cylinders grocery-getters to agile small-block cars to big-block monsters ready for drag racing straight off the showroom floor. Today, these first-generation Camaros are some of the most valuable cars in the collectible muscle-car market.

This is a must-have volume for any enthusiast shopping for a first-generation Camaro or about to undertake a restoration project.

Publisher: Motorbooks International

Number of pages:128

Binding:SBD

