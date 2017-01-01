The Definitive Camaro Guide: 1970 1/2 - 1981 (Jason Scott)

When the Camaro was introduced in 1967 as an answer to the wildly popular Mustang and the pony car category it created, the Chevrolet response proved to be very popular in its own right

Of course, every successful act needs an encore, and what followed was the second-generation Camaro, produced from early 1970 until 1981

The new model was a dramatic departure from its predecessor, with a body style and features that evolved steadily over its 12-year production run

From the early years featuring LT1 engines, a multitude of performance packages and dramatic euro styling, to the later years when comfort replaced performance in many aspects, the second-generation Camaro remains extremely popular today

Whether you have an SS, Z/28, Rally Sport, Type LT, Sport Coupe, or Berlinetta, The Definitive Camaro Guide: 1970-1/2 – 1981 showcases the various cosmetic, interior, powertrain, and chassis changes that occurred on all models through the years

Heavily illustrated, the book features more than 450 images detailing the correct parts and accessories your Camaro had when new

Author Jason Scott is an expert on this marque

This guide will help enthusiasts authentically restore their second-generation Camaro

After stumbling out of the gate with a late-model-year release, the second-generation Camaro outsold its predecessor two to one

With the prices of first-generation Camaros escalating rapidly, the second-generation cars have become very popular

More important, little literature can be found in the market to help owners of second-generation Camaros correctly identify parts and components for their cars

This benchmark book will be a must-have for 1970-1/2 – 1981 Camaro owners wanting to correctly bring their car back to original specification

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

TITLE

The Definitive Camaro Guide: 1/2

ISBN

9781613252192

AUTHOR

Jason Scott

PUBLISHER

CarTech

PUBLICATION DATE

1/1/17

SKU

CT-548

Hardcover