Author Joh Reynolds, jan de lange, Hardcover, Published in 2018, ISBN: 9781906133832

Original Citroen DS (reissue): The Restorer's Guide to all DS and ID models 1955-75 including saloons, estates and convertibles

An attractive and detailed guide to one of the great 20th-century design icons, Original Citroen DS, the 19th title in an acclaimed series, is indispensable for all owners, restorers, buyers and enthusiasts. Accompanying the text are over 270 photographs showing all the significant model variations and the main changes in DS specification. The Citroen DS is one of the all-time great cars. Daringly styled and technically sophisticated, it was launched in 1955 as a startling glimpse into the future and instantly rendered all other cars out of date. It remained ahead of its time when production ended 20 years later, and much of its engineering legacy - notably the brilliant hydro-pneumatic suspension - can still be seen on modern Citroens. This book aims to reveal, in words and colour pictures, how these Citroens altered in detail over the years. Specification descriptions, engine and trim permutations, production changes, identification number sequences, body colours, production figures, market variations - the minutiae are covered for all DS and ID models. A painstaking search for cars of the highest quality and authenticity in the UK, France and Holland has resulted in over 35 cars - some highly original, others fastidiously restored - being specially photographed for this book. The illustrations in themselves provide a valuable reference source.