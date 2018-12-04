Original Porsche 356 (reissue): The Restorer's Guide (Laurence Meredith)

Hardcover, Published in 2018, 112 pages

Original Porsche 356 - The Restorer's Guide to all Coupe, Cabriolet, Roadster and Speedster models 1950 - 65

An attractive and detailed guide to one of the world's most appealing sport cars, Original Porsche 356 is indispensable for all owners, restorers, buyers and enthusiasts. This book aims to reveal, in words and colour pictures, how the 356 altered through 16 years of production.Accompanying the text are 200 photographs showing all the significant changes in 356 specification. For Porsche purists, the 356 is the classic model from this distinguished marque. With its Volkswagen-derived layout of an air-cooled engine mounted at the rear, the 356 began a remarkable bloodline that survives to the present day in the form of the evergreen 911. Its historical significance is undoubted, but the 356 is also a car with special virtues - distinctive styling, first-class engineering, functional design and tremendous driver appeal. Through four distinct model phases - `Pre-A', A, B and C - the 356 evolved in a smooth progression, with numerous specification improvements that steadily improved the car without changing the essence of its personality. This family of cars continues to be held in great esteem today, but how many of these Porsches, restored or unrestored, boast the completely original and authentic specification that the most discerning enthusiasts now demand? The information needed to determine how a restored car should look and what parts it should contain can be hard to find, but help is at hand in Original Porsche 356