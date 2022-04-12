Original Jaguar XK - The Restorer's Guide (Revised Third Edition, Philip Porter)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781913089597
UPC:
9781913089597
MPN:
9781913089597
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$190.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Revised third edition of this perennial best-seller. After five reprints, this book has established itself as the XK bible.

More than 50 XKs have been photographed specifically for this book, including no less than eight of the rare alloy XK120s.

This title comprises an absolute wealth of material and fascinating facts to intrigue and inform the XK owner, restorer and enthusiast, including model breakdowns, colour scheme information and pages of statistics.

Original Jaguar XK is lavishly and comprehensively illustrated and is the only book that covers XK120s, XK140s and XK150s in such textual and photographic detail.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Original Jaguar XK - The Restorer's Guide
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2022
Pages:
384
Author:
Philip Porter
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Original Jaguar Mk I, Mk II The Restorer's Guide Original Jaguar Mk I, Mk II The Restorer's Guide

Original Jaguar Mk I, Mk II The Restorer's Guide

Herridge & Sons

$95.00
By: Nigel Thorley . A generation ago the sporting motorist with a family might well have looked no further than a Jaguar Mark I or Mark II. For an enthusiastic driver needing a four-seater they were...