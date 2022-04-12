Original Jaguar XK - The Restorer's Guide (Revised Third Edition, Philip Porter)

Revised third edition of this perennial best-seller. After five reprints, this book has established itself as the XK bible.

More than 50 XKs have been photographed specifically for this book, including no less than eight of the rare alloy XK120s.

This title comprises an absolute wealth of material and fascinating facts to intrigue and inform the XK owner, restorer and enthusiast, including model breakdowns, colour scheme information and pages of statistics.

Original Jaguar XK is lavishly and comprehensively illustrated and is the only book that covers XK120s, XK140s and XK150s in such textual and photographic detail.