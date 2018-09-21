Peugeot and Australia 1888 to 1975 (signed by Russell Hall)

Description

Paperback book, Written and SIGNED by Russell Hall, ISBN: 9780646988146, Published in 2018, 177 pages

This is a well researched and readable work on the marketing of rear drive Peugeots in Australia. It covers from the earliest cars and motor bikes to the period of the 504. It is the first work to comprehensively cover Peugeot in Australia in the period before the First World War and during the 1920's. The introduction of the 203 to Australia is covered in detail and the successes and failures of the marketing operation through the 403, 404 and 504 are addressed. A must have work for anyone interested in rear drive Peugeots.

