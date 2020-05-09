Pit & Paddock A Background to Motor Racing 1894-1978 (Michael Frostick) , 1st Edn. 1980

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9780861900022
UPC:
9780861900022
Condition:
Used
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$50.00
Frequently bought together:
Add all to cart

Related Products

The Mighty Mercedes (Michael Frostick) (9780901564061)
Add to Cart

The Mighty Mercedes (Michael Frostick)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$95.00
Author: Michael Frostick, Hardbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780901564061, Revised and Reprinted in 1973 - Second-Hand book in excellent condition ! One might almost say that the Daimler-Benz company...
V8 (Michael Frostick)
Add to Cart

V8 (Michael Frostick)

Dalton Watson Limited

$65.00
Author: Michael Frostick, Hardbound, 112 Pages, First Edition, 1979, ISBN: 9780901564405, **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**
Lancia (Michael Frostick, 1st Ed 1976) (9780901564221) Lancia (Michael Frostick, 1st Ed 1976) (9780901564221)
Add to Cart

Lancia (Michael Frostick, 1st Ed 1976)

Dalton Watson Fine Books

$395.00
Lancia (Michael Frostick, 1st Ed 1976)- 2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition. Vincenzo Lancia had a classical bent and named his early models after the Greek Alphabet, producing his first...