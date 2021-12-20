Pole Position Rex Mays American Racing Driver 1931–49 (Bob Schilling)

Description
The life of America’s most popular race driver is the focus of two decades of American Auto Racing and American life in the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War. No greater driver ever failed to win the Indianapolis 500! An Air Force pilot and Bendix Air race pilot, he went from boy wonder of the speedways to elder statesman of the sport.
Bob Schilling
Pole Position Rex Mays American Racing Driver 1931–49
English
Hardcover
2012