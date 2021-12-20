Pole Position Rex Mays American Racing Driver 1931–49 (Bob Schilling)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781450794367
UPC:
9781450794367
MPN:
9781450794367
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.00 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$250.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

The life of America’s most popular race driver is the focus of two decades of American Auto Racing and American life in the Great Depression, World War II and the Cold War. No greater driver ever failed to win the Indianapolis 500! An Air Force pilot and Bendix Air race pilot, he went from boy wonder of the speedways to elder statesman of the sport.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Bob Schilling
Book Title:
Pole Position Rex Mays American Racing Driver 1931–49
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2012
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The Greatest Racing Driver The Greatest Racing Driver Back Cover

The Greatest Racing Driver

$59.95
ISBN: 9781452510965, number of pages: 529, softcover book, published in 2013 "The life and times of Great Drivers, with a logical anlysis revealing the Gretest." Who has been the world’s...
The Racing Driver (Denis Jenkinson) (B000O8Z9Y0)
Add to Cart

The Racing Driver (Denis Jenkinson)

Bentley Publishers

$99.95
Author: Denis Jenkinson, Hardbound, 207 Pages, ASIN:  B01NCQ5OJJ, First Robert Bentlry Impression, 1959 **Second-Hand book in good condition (Slight tear on dustcover), 1969 print . . . unique...