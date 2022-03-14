Porsche 356 - Made by Reutter (Frank Jung) GERMAN EDITION

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783667115850
UPC:
9783667115850
MPN:
9783667115850
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
2.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$120.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

GERMAN TEXT

Together the companies Reutter and Porsche made automobile history. Author Frank Jung, Albert Reutter's great-grandson, embarked on detailed research on this subject. Through personal contact with former staff and contemporary witnesses he discovered unique pictures and texts that were used largely for this book- On the basis of historical photos and previously unpublished documents, the models and events are presented chronologically until 1964: starting in the 1930s with the cooperative work on Volkswagen predecessors and prototypes, the focus is on the companies' cooperation and the development of their factory buildings, as well as on the production of the Porsche 356 bodywork since 1949- Descriptions of the work on prototypes and special vehicles complete this comprehensive monographThe long and successful cooperation between Porsche and the Stuttgarter Karosseriewerk Reutter & Co. GmbH was, right from its beginning, more than just a marriage of convenience. It was based on mutual sympathy of two unique companies within the automotive industry. In 1931 the Reutter coachwork company, founded in 1906, started building prototypes of what would later be known as Volkswagen on behalf of the Porsche engineering office. In 1949 Porsche gave the order to Reutter to produce 500 bodies for the Porsche sports car, and around Easter time 1950 the first Porsche 356 ever to be constructed in Germany was finished in Reutter's factory I. Porsche bought ground from Reutter within the plot of its factory II in order to build a new construction site for manufacturing motors. At the same time Reutter moved the complete bodywork to factory II in Zuffenhausen and from that moment most of the legendary Porsche 356 were manufactured in intensive cooperation and side by side. Besides those vehicles made by hand in serial-production Porsche 356 presents many prototypes and special cars made for Porsche up to the point of collective evolution of the later called Porsche type 911. The book's focus is on the description of the development of a Porsche 356-body, colorfully illustrated and detailed as never before. Much of the material used was taken from the Reutter-family archive. Previously unpublished documents and pictures were found in several institutional and private archives, especially the archive of Porsche itself.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Author:
Frank Jung
Book Title:
Porsche 356 - Made by Reutter
Language:
German
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
336
View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche 356 Porsche 356
Add to Cart

Porsche 356 - 1st Edition

Veloce Publishing

$295.00
By: Brian Long . 2nd hand book in very good condition. The 356 was the first Porsche model. The coupes and spyders were a great success throughout the world and continued to be so throughout the...
Porsche 356 Performance Guide (Updated Second Edition) Porsche 356 Performance Guide (Updated Second Edition)

Porsche 356 Performance Guide (Updated 2nd Edition)

$69.95
By: Duane Spencer . Description Duane Spencer follows up his Porsche 356 Performance Guide with an updated and expanded edition covering all the new technology and products for a 356. With over 250...
Porsche 356 Defined: A Pictorial Guide Porsche 356 Defined: A Pictorial Guide
Add to Cart

Porsche 356 Defined - A Pictorial Guide

Beeman Jorgensen, Inc

$350.00
By: Brett Johnson . **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION** Description The 356 was the first car to bear the name of the brilliant German automotive designer, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche. From 1948...
Out of stock
The Book of the Porsche 356 The Book of the Porsche 356 Back Cover

The Book of the Porsche 356

Veloce Publishing

$129.99
Author: Brian Long, ISBN: 9781845840358, Hardback, 192 pages, Publihed in 2014 The story of the most successful sports car manufacturers first car, detailing the full and fascinating story of...
Out of stock
Porsche 356 - Made by Reutter (Frank Jung)

Porsche 356 - Made by Reutter (Frank Jung)

Delius Klasing

$120.00
Together the companies Reutter and Porsche made automobile history. Author Frank Jung, Albert Reutter's great-grandson, embarked on detailed research on this subject. Through personal contact with...