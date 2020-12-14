Porsche 904 ( Jürgen Lewandowski & Stefan Bogner) - Limited Edition (English & German)

Porsche 904 - a road race car with a cult following

Everything about the genesis and success story of the Carrera GTS, a coveted rarity among Porsche fans

A monograph on a masterpiece of Porsche construction: steel box frame in combination with a plastic body

The 904, full name Porsche 904 Carrera GTS, was in many ways a special model for Porsche. Due to the unique design of Ferdinand Porsche, the sports car is affectionately called "Butzi's masterpiece" and is still considered by many to be one of the most beautiful road racing cars. In a record-breaking development period of six months, the Porsche 904 was implemented in 1963. But not only that made this car a model in terms of innovation.

For homologation (the approval process) as a race car, about 100 units of the Porsche 904 were registered as road vehicles and sold to private customers. The demand was so great that the car soon became a highly exclusive rarity. The distinctive look that characterises the Porsche design and the combination of technical innovations and low production costs did the rest to give the Porsche 904 a cult status that continues today.

With text by Jürgen Lewandowski and photos by Stefan Bogner, two proven Porsche connoisseurs.