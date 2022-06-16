Porsche 550 Spyder - Limited Edition (Stefan Bogner, Glen Smale)

Calling the Porsche 550 Spyder a legend is like describing Walter Röhrl as a reasonable rally driver: an understatement, to put it mildly. In 1953 Porsche began to build cars especially designed for motorsports, starting with the 1500 RS Spyder, the then official name. The light construction with under 700 kilos kerb weight plus the powerful engine made for excellent driving performances and it was road legal, too.

In this fine box, Stefan Bogner captures the classic and pure form of the Spyder and stages some of the rare original models in a large-format coffee-table book. A separate factbook contains well- and lesser-known information on the groundbreaking sports car.

Stylish Porsche coffee-table book in a fine collector’s box, created in close collaboration with the archive of the sports car maker



Distinctive Porsche design: Stefan Bogner brilliantly stages the different models and years of the 550 Spyder

Factbook with texts by a renowned Porsche expert: comprehensive information on the development of the vintage Porsche including the technical data Ideal gift for Porsche fans and racing-car enthusiasts

The sporting successes of the Porsche 550 Spyder are legendary: In 1956 Umberto Maglioli achieved the first motorsports overall-victory for Porsche at the Targa Florio. Numerous victories and podium finishes followed. Until 1957 just a little more than 100 Spyders were built, which makes the car one of the most expensive Porsches today. Its most famous owner adds to this: The news of James Dean’s tragic death by accident in a 550 Spyder went around the world – to this day both are immortal.

Have a look at one of the most exclusive Porsche models of all times and experience a piece of German automobile history!