Author: Philipe Olczyk, Mike Morris

Here is the history of the Porsche 904, race car and rally car. It tells what the cars did, which one did what and more. It explodes myths and is bound to upset those who own supposedly genuine cars that are anything but. The final part of the book is the important part for those who seek originality. It is a database of chassis numbers, with history. All in all, this is a book that Porsche fans will love.