Motorbooks

Porsche 911 60 Years

Description

Celebrate six decades of rear-engine excellence with this beautifully illustrated exploration of 60 milestone Porsche 911s.

Porsche’s 911 is the quintessential sports car—focused, purposeful, race-proven, and exciting. Since its prototype debut in 1963, the 911 has defied expectations while never losing its form or its giant-slaying heart.

In Porsche 911 60 Years, best-selling Porsche author Randy Leffingwell delves into the stories of sixty 911s—one from each year from 1964 to 2024. The 911’s entire history—engineering, design, development, racing, and culture—is revealed one fantastic car at a time. This unique approach to the 911’s legacy includes such icons as:

1964 901 Cabriolet prototype

Bruce Jennings 1967 911 S

1971 911 S Safari

Louise Piech 1975 930 Turbo

Le Mans-winning 1980 935 K3

1987 Ruf CTR Yellowbird

1991 964 Carrera RS

1997 Ruf Turbo R

1998 996 GT1 Le Mans winner

2006 50th Anniversary Porsche Club of America 911 coupe

2010 911 Sport Classic

2018 Turbo S Exclusive

2023 Dakar

And many more

Porsche 911 60 Years is also the story of the people behind the cars: Ferdinand “Butzi” Porsche, who co-designed the 911’s timeless shape and his successors, Anatole Lapine, Harm Laggaaij, and Michael Mauer; Peter W. Schutz, the Porsche CEO who saved the 911 from the cutting-room floor and the Porsche leaders who carried on, most notably Wendelin Wiedeking; engineering geniuses such as Dr. Helmuth Bott, Hans Mezger, and Valentin Schaeffer; and stylists and modelers Gerhard Schroeder, Heinrich Klie, Peter Reisinger, Anthony Hatter, and Grant Larson.

Each profiled car is accompanied by historic photography from Porsche’s own archive, and beautiful, contemporary photography features throughout. Porsche 911 60 Years is an essential volume for any Porsche owner or fan’s collection.

