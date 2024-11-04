Description
The full history of Porsche's 991-type 911, written with co-operation from the factory by an acknowledged Porsche expert with numerous acclaimed Porsche titles under his belt.
The definitive history of the Porsche 991-series 911s, with all major markets looked at in detail to cover all variants and put the story into perspective. Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography sourced from the factory, this book serves as the perfect guide to this best-selling 911 generation in all its forms. Written by an acknowledged Porsche expert, with the full co-operation of the factory.
- The definitive history of the 991-type 911
- Written with the full co-operation of the factory
- Illustrated throughout with contemporary photography
- The latest book in Veloce's acclaimed 911 series
- An ideal reference source for owners and enthusiasts
- All major markets covered to give perspective
- Standard paint and trim combinations for each year
- Both road and racing models covered
- Detailed appendices
- Written by an acknowledged expert on the marque
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code: 1000
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
Porsche 911 (991) : The Definitive History 2011 to 2019
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year: 2024
|
2024
|
Pages:
|
224
|
Author:
|
Brian Long
|
Sync Category Code: 261186
|
261186