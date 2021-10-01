Porsche 911 - The Definitive History 1997 to 2005 (Brian Long)

The fifth volume in Brian Long s series, chronicling in definitive depth the history of the evergreen Porsche 911, from the earliest design studies to the water-cooled cars of today. This newly updated and enlarged 2nd edition looks at each 911 model and its derivatives, taking in the various specials and competition cars along the way, and includes the 996 models up to 2005. Historical facts, full model specifications and racing history are covered in great detail. This book is beautifully illustrated throughout, with full colour photographs, official brochures and advertising. A must-have part of the ultimate Porsche library, this book covers the models from 1997 to 2005, and the complete series covers 50 years of progress from the earliest design studies to the era of the water-cooled cars.