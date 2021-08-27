Porsche 911 Book - New Revised Edition (Rene Staud)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783961713097
UPC:
9783961713097
MPN:
9783961713097
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
1.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Revised and updated edition of the 2013 bestseller


New format, new content, new price


Success factor one: Porsche 911 remains the epitome of the sports car


Success factor two: René Staud, one of the most renowned automobile photographers


Text in English, German, and French

 

One of the most successful car titles of the last decade, The Porsche 911 Book is back with a new format and an irresistible price tag! This must-have Porsche book celebrates the unique history of this iconic sports car from its launch at the IAA 1963 to the present day.

 

Photography from René Staud, one of the most renowned car photographers, captures every detail of each 911 model variant, honouring the car’s unique and unmistakable design language ― inside and out.

 

Text in English, German, and French.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
Rene Staud
Book Title:
Porsche 911 Book
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
192
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
The Porsche 911 Book 50th Anniversary Edition The Porsche 911 Book 50th Anniversary Edition

The Porsche 911 Book 50th Anniversary Edition

TeNeuves

$295.00
ISBN: 9783832797034, Authors:  René Staud, Jürgen Lewandowski  An essential volume for all sports car fans René Staud’s photographs lend a lifelike sex appeal to...
Out of stock
Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

David Bull Publishing

$395.00
Author: Porsche Museum, ISBN: 9781935007234, published in 2014, pages: 950, Hard Cover Book A lavish book produced by Porsche A.G. is a huge volume of nearly 1000 pages coners all the 911's page...
Out of stock
Porsche 911 Red Book - 3rd Edition - front Porsche 911 Red Book - 3rd Edition - back

Porsche 911 Red Book - 3rd Edition

Motorbooks

$49.95
Patrick Paternie and Peter Bodensteiner, Softbound, 208 Pages, ISBN: 9780760347607, 3rd Revised  & Updated Edition, 2015 (Earlier done 1998 and 2004) - Specifications, Options,...
Out of stock
The Porsche 911 Book - Compact Edition (9783961710409)

The Porsche 911 Book - Compact Edition

TeNeuves

$24.95
Author / Photograper: Rene Staud, Flexicover Edition, ISBN: 9783961710409 - 2017 Edition of 2014 classic The Porsche 911 bestseller is now available in a tiny handy flexi-cover format and at an...