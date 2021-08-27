Porsche 911 Book - New Revised Edition (Rene Staud)

Revised and updated edition of the 2013 bestseller



New format, new content, new price



Success factor one: Porsche 911 remains the epitome of the sports car



Success factor two: René Staud, one of the most renowned automobile photographers



Text in English, German, and French

One of the most successful car titles of the last decade, The Porsche 911 Book is back with a new format and an irresistible price tag! This must-have Porsche book celebrates the unique history of this iconic sports car from its launch at the IAA 1963 to the present day.

Photography from René Staud, one of the most renowned car photographers, captures every detail of each 911 model variant, honouring the car’s unique and unmistakable design language ― inside and out.

Text in English, German, and French.