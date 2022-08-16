The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Book (Jurgen Lewandowski, Rene Staud , 2022)

Description
The completely revised bestseller by René Staud and Jurgen Lewandowski in a 70th Anniversary Edition
An inspiring and must-have treasure trove for all fans of the - sports car of the century
Photographer René Staud and author Jurgen Lewandowski are synonymous with expertise of the highest calibre when it comes to automobiles
Text in English, German and French
Additional Information
|
Condition Sync Code:
|
1000
|
Book Title:
|
The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Book
|
Language:
|
English, French, German
|
Format:
|
Hardcover
|
Publication Year:
|
2022
|
Pages:
|
320
|
Author:
|
Jurgen Lewandowski, Rene Staud