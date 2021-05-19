Porsche 911 SC - Experiences & illustrated practical advice from one man's home restoration (Andrew Clusker)

Hardcover book, Published in 2021, 288 pages

Have you longed to restore a classic Porsche 911, but were either overwhelmed by the scale of the task, or simply unsure of what was involved? This unique publication brings that experience to life, covering every detail of the loving restoration of a very special 1983 Porsche 911 SC Targa Sport. The car was originally a special order model for Sir Cliff Richard. With the assistance of official Porsche illustrations and Porsche part numbers, the reader is led through the painstaking record of this journey by an enthusiast with an eye for detail and a determination to bring this car back to its former glory. High-quality images and drawings add a further unique perspective to each of the projects undertaken, showing that restoration of these sought-after cars is completely possible for a dedicated enthusiast. Andrew Clusker has a wide experience in various generations of air-cooled Porsche 911, and recently had a car showcased at Porsche 70th birthday celebrations.