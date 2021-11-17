Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar - The Complete Beginners Guide (Robert McGowan)

SKU:
9781091444836
UPC:
9781091444836
MPN:
9781091444836
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
0.50 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$55.00
Description

Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar: The Complete Beginners Guide to the Smartest Route into Porsche Ownership

Porsche 911: The Practically Free Supercar will equip you with everything you need to know about the smart way to enter the world of Porsche. It outlines the same strategy that the author has used to make Porsche ownership a fantastic and cost-effective experience. It is a must read and great quick reference guide for anyone who has ever considered buying one of these amazing cars.

What you'll discover in this book

  • An overview of the Porsche model range including 911s, Turbos, GT2, GT3, Boxsters, Caymans, 914, 924, 944, 968 and the 928
  • How you can afford your dream Porsche
  • How to locate, buy, run and sell the right Porsche the smartest and easiest way
  • Which cars are affected by IMS, bore scoring and RMS issues and how to spot the tell-tale signs of problem cars
  • How to master the unique driving characteristics of a classic 911 and avoid the infamous snap oversteer
Additional Information

Author:
Robert McGowan
Book Title:
Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar - The Complete Beginners Guide
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2019
Pages:
180
