Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar - The Complete Beginners Guide (Robert McGowan)

Description
Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar: The Complete Beginners Guide to the Smartest Route into Porsche Ownership
Porsche 911: The Practically Free Supercar will equip you with everything you need to know about the smart way to enter the world of Porsche. It outlines the same strategy that the author has used to make Porsche ownership a fantastic and cost-effective experience. It is a must read and great quick reference guide for anyone who has ever considered buying one of these amazing cars.
What you'll discover in this book
- An overview of the Porsche model range including 911s, Turbos, GT2, GT3, Boxsters, Caymans, 914, 924, 944, 968 and the 928
- How you can afford your dream Porsche
- How to locate, buy, run and sell the right Porsche the smartest and easiest way
- Which cars are affected by IMS, bore scoring and RMS issues and how to spot the tell-tale signs of problem cars
- How to master the unique driving characteristics of a classic 911 and avoid the infamous snap oversteer
Additional Information
|
Author:
|
Robert McGowan
|
Book Title:
|
Porsche 911- The Practically Free Supercar - The Complete Beginners Guide
|
Language:
|
English
|
Format:
|
Paperback
|
Publication Year:
|
2019
|
Pages:
|
180