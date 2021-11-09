Porsche Boxster - The Practically Free Sportscar - The Beginner's Guide to Owning the Ultimate Roadster (Robert McGowan)

Have you ever dreamed of owning a Porsche Boxster? Now you can turn your dreams into reality. You are about to discover that not only is your dream Porsche within easy reach, but with the right strategy it can even be practically free motoring.

In this book bestselling Porsche author Robert McGowan will remove the guesswork in acquiring the perfect Porsche Boxster and gently guide you through everything you need to know including:

How the Boxster was born

How you can already afford your dream Porsche

An in depth look at the model range including what they are like, what to look out for and how much to pay

The best Boxster and why

How to locate, buy and run a Porsche Boxster the smart way and get your money back come resale

Details and insights of Robert's Boxster ownership experiences

How to spot and avoid potential problem areas including Bore Scoring, IMS and RMS issues

Investment Potential

The best DIY projects and modifications to get the most from your Boxster and to keep it running as Porsche intended