Porsche 911 Type 993 - The detailed guide 1993-1998

  • Porsche 911 Type 993 - The detailed guide 1993-1998
Description

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE PORSCHE 911 TYPE 993

 

The Detailed Guide to the Type 993 Porsche 911, published by Auto Forever, covers the whole of its career, which began in 1993 and ran until 1998. A comprehensive presentation of the car is provided in 11 chapters, which include production pigures and anecdotes about the model.

 

Chapters:

 

1 Background, design and brief history

 

2 Changes during production : timeline

 

3 The different versions

 

4 Sales and production statistics

 

5 DETAILED PRESENTATION - 5.1 Bodywork and dimensions - 5.2 Technical specifications - 5.3 Technical innovations - 5.4 The list of engines available - 5.5 Standard and optional eduipment - 5.6 Road and steering wheels - 5.7 Paint and trim : colours and materials

 

6 Career in motorsport

 

7 Spin-offs from the model

 

8 Strengths and weaknesses

 

9 Identification, maintenance and things to look out for

 

10 Road test figures and competitors at the time

Book Title:
Porsche 911 Type 993 - The detailed guide 1993-1998
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
178
Author:
Laurent Pennequin
