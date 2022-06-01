Porsche 917 X17 Signed Limited Publisher's Edition (Jeffrey R. Zwart, 2009)

2nd hand book in excellent / like new condition.

Author: Jeffrey R. Zwart

Format: Hardcover with slipcase, 13” by 11”, 264 pages

Photos: 190 color and black-and-white photographs

ISBN: 978-1-935007-04-3

The Cars and Drivers in Studio

This deluxe numbered Publisher’s Edition is limited to 150 copies and signed by the drivers included in the book: Tony Adamowicz, Richard Attwood, Derek Bell, Vic Elford, George Follmer, Hurley Haywood, David Hobbs, Willi Kauhsen, Gerard Larrousse, Gijs van Lennep, Rudi Lins, Jackie Oliver, David Piper, Sam Posey and Brian Redman.

Using dramatic angles and controlled lighting, Zwart provides a fresh perspective on these iconic cars. He reveals each 917’s distinctive characteristics and patina, and shows artful technical details from inside the cockpit, chassis, and engine compartments. These photographs are accompanied by engaging portraits and vivid recollections from 15 Porsche drivers—including Derek Bell, Vic Elford, Brian Redman, and Hurley Haywood—who look back on the anticipation, fear, and excitement they felt driving the 917.

With its heavy matte art paper, spot varnish, metallic silver ink, and cloth-covered slipcase, the book’s high-quality production is as lavish as Zwart’s photography. Of all the recently published 917 books this one stands alone in offering Porschephiles an all-new take on the cars and drivers.

While the memory of many successful racing cars fades with time, that of the 917 has endured, passing not just into Porsche history but motorsport folklore itself. Amazing when you consider it raced for just five short seasons 40 years ago. The word “legend” is overused generally and in racing circles particularly, but if any car can be said to be worthy of it, the 917 surely is.

—Derek Bell