Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches (paperback)

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781787117532
UPC:
9781787117532
MPN:
9781787117532
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$95.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Author: John Starkey, Hardcover, Published in 2018, reprinted in paperback in 2021

Features

• The complete story of the Porsche 930, RSR Turbo Carrera, 934 & 935 cars
• Full development history given for each model
• Details of individual chassis histories
• Background history of the International racing scene in the 70s and 80s
• Includes alternative models such as the Baby 935, and the Kremer Brothers’ K3
• Details of all the “Specials"

Description

The complete story of the development of the Porsche 930 turbo, and the racing derivatives of it – the RSR turbo, 934 and 935.

Synopsis

In 1974, to rave reviews, Porsche produced the 930/911 Turbo to the public and set off on a new road. At the same time, the governing body of motorsport introduced a new “silhouette” formula to sports car racing. Thus the immortal 934 and 935 were born.
This book tells the story of the 911 Turbo and its racing cousins, from the 1974 2.1-liter RSR Turbo Carrera to the tube-framed 750 horsepower final variants of the 935. These are the cars which still bring a gleam of pleasure to any of the drivers lucky enough to have sampled their enormous power and, sometimes, their wayward handling!

Additional Information

Period Covered:
1974-1984

Models Covered:
Porsche 930 to 935 - 
Turbo Porsches
Roadgoing 930 turbo
RSR Turbo
934 competition car
935 competition cars
Baby
Moby Dick
Kremer brothers 935

View AllClose

Additional Information

Author:
John Starkey
Book Title:
Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2021
Pages:
304
View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase) Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase)

Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera

$199.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera, a book covering the story of the creation of one of the greatest grand touring motor cars of all time by Karl Ludvigsen. 2001 Reprint...
Out of stock
Porsche Turbo Stories

Porsche Turbo Stories - Porsche Museum Series

$49.95
By: Porsche Museum . Description For 35 years, the Porsche 911 Turbo has been regarded as the archetypal sports car. Its rare combination of precision engineering and sumptuous luxury has seen it...
Porsche 356 & RS Spyders (Paperback) (9780760309032) Porsche 356 & RS Spyders (Paperback) (9780760309032) - back
Add to Cart

Porsche 356 & RS Spyders (Paperback)

Motorbooks

$195.00
Author: Gordon Maltby, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9780760309032 - First Edition, 2000 - **Second-Hand book in good condition** The Porsche Type 356 was born in a converted sawmill in...
Out of stock
Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches

Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches

Veloce Publishing

$169.95
Author: John Starkey, Hardcover, Published in 2018 Features • The complete story of the Porsche 930, RSR Turbo Carrera, 934 & 935 cars • Full development history given for each model...