Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches

Description
Author: John Starkey, Hardcover, Published in 2018
Features
• The complete story of the Porsche 930, RSR Turbo Carrera, 934 & 935 cars
• Full development history given for each model
• Details of individual chassis histories
• Background history of the International racing scene in the 70s and 80s
• Includes alternative models such as the Baby 935, and the Kremer Brothers’ K3
• Details of all the “Specials"
Description
The complete story of the development of the Porsche 930 turbo, and the racing derivatives of it – the RSR turbo, 934 and 935.
Synopsis
In 1974, to rave reviews, Porsche produced the 930/911 Turbo to the public and set off on a new road. At the same time, the governing body of motorsport introduced a new “silhouette” formula to sports car racing. Thus the immortal 934 and 935 were born.
This book tells the story of the 911 Turbo and its racing cousins, from the 1974 2.1-liter RSR Turbo Carrera to the tube-framed 750 horsepower final variants of the 935. These are the cars which still bring a gleam of pleasure to any of the drivers lucky enough to have sampled their enormous power and, sometimes, their wayward handling!
Additional Information
Period Covered:
1974-1984
Models Covered:
Porsche 930 to 935 -
Turbo Porsches
Roadgoing 930 turbo
RSR Turbo
934 competition car
935 competition cars
Baby
Moby Dick
Kremer brothers 935