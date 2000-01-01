Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches

Author: John Starkey, Hardcover, Published in 2018

Features

• The complete story of the Porsche 930, RSR Turbo Carrera, 934 & 935 cars

• Full development history given for each model

• Details of individual chassis histories

• Background history of the International racing scene in the 70s and 80s

• Includes alternative models such as the Baby 935, and the Kremer Brothers’ K3

• Details of all the “Specials"

Description

The complete story of the development of the Porsche 930 turbo, and the racing derivatives of it – the RSR turbo, 934 and 935.

Synopsis

In 1974, to rave reviews, Porsche produced the 930/911 Turbo to the public and set off on a new road. At the same time, the governing body of motorsport introduced a new “silhouette” formula to sports car racing. Thus the immortal 934 and 935 were born.

This book tells the story of the 911 Turbo and its racing cousins, from the 1974 2.1-liter RSR Turbo Carrera to the tube-framed 750 horsepower final variants of the 935. These are the cars which still bring a gleam of pleasure to any of the drivers lucky enough to have sampled their enormous power and, sometimes, their wayward handling!

Additional Information

Period Covered:

1974-1984



Models Covered:

Porsche 930 to 935 -

Turbo Porsches

Roadgoing 930 turbo

RSR Turbo

934 competition car

935 competition cars

Baby

Moby Dick

Kremer brothers 935