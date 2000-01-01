Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches

SKU:
9781787112469
UPC:
9781787112469
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches
  • Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches
  • Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches
  • Porsche 930 to 935 - The Turbo Porsches
$169.95

Description

Author: John Starkey, Hardcover, Published in 2018

Features

• The complete story of the Porsche 930, RSR Turbo Carrera, 934 & 935 cars
• Full development history given for each model
• Details of individual chassis histories
• Background history of the International racing scene in the 70s and 80s
• Includes alternative models such as the Baby 935, and the Kremer Brothers’ K3
• Details of all the “Specials"

Description

The complete story of the development of the Porsche 930 turbo, and the racing derivatives of it – the RSR turbo, 934 and 935.

Synopsis

In 1974, to rave reviews, Porsche produced the 930/911 Turbo to the public and set off on a new road. At the same time, the governing body of motorsport introduced a new “silhouette” formula to sports car racing. Thus the immortal 934 and 935 were born.
This book tells the story of the 911 Turbo and its racing cousins, from the 1974 2.1-liter RSR Turbo Carrera to the tube-framed 750 horsepower final variants of the 935. These are the cars which still bring a gleam of pleasure to any of the drivers lucky enough to have sampled their enormous power and, sometimes, their wayward handling!

Additional Information

Period Covered:
1974-1984

Models Covered:
Porsche 930 to 935 - 
Turbo Porsches
Roadgoing 930 turbo
RSR Turbo
934 competition car
935 competition cars
Baby
Moby Dick
Kremer brothers 935

View AllClose

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche Porsche

Porsche

$99.95
By: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink . To bring sports cars into the world entails dangers and difficulties, unless they happen to be the scions of the big series. That can be entirely...
$99.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase) Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase)

Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera

$199.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera, a book covering the story of the creation of one of the greatest grand touring motor cars of all time by Karl Ludvigsen. 2001 Reprint...
$199.95
Out of stock
Out of stock
Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

David Bull Publishing

Porsche 911 x 911 Edition Porsche Museum

$395.00
Author: Porsche Museum, ISBN: 9781935007234, published in 2014, pages: 950, Hard Cover Book A lavish book produced by Porsche A.G. is a huge volume of nearly 1000 pages coners all the 911's...
$395.00
Out of stock