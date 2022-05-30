Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783945390047
UPC:
9783945390047
MPN:
9783945390047
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Weight:
3.30 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
  • Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 (9783945390047)
$800.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Jurgen Barth / Norbert Franz / Robert Weber

It is one of the rarest 911 RS models ever built. In 1993, just 55 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8s were completed by hand in Weissach, with a further 49 racing versions – the 964 Carrera RSR 3.8 – built by hand simultaneously in the customer sports department. However, the 2.7 RS’s successor didn’t have an easy start to its life. In the early 1990s Porsche was on the brink. Sales were bad, and the factory motor racing programme practically came to a halt, at least in international terms. Following the example set by the successful GT cars from the 1970s, head of the customer sports department Jürgen Barth and project head Roland Kussmaul put together a concept for a new sports car based on the 911. The idea for the 964 Carrera RSR 3.8 was born, and with it came the first opportunity in a long time for an affordable customer sports programme at an international level. The cars were built to regulations that fit with the ADAC GT Cup, as well as the world’s big 24-hour races such as the Nürburgring, Spa-Francorchamps, and Le Mans (among many more). From the word go the RSR was a winner, with victories in the GT class at Le Mans and outright at the Spa and Nürburgring 24s in 1993. This comprehensive book examines the history of the Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 and RSR 3.8 in detail. It contains information about the development, the racing history, and the configuration data on all 107 cars that were ultimately built. There is also contemporary press releases, documentation and homologation sheets, making it the standard reference on the 964 Carrera RS 3.8 and RSR 3.8.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2017
Pages:
386
Author:
Jurgen Barth
View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche Carrera 964 1989 - 1994 Technical Data Porsche Carrera 964 1989 - 1994 Technical Data
Add to Cart

Porsche Carrera 964 1989 - 1994 Technical Data

Bentley Publishers

$134.95
By: Bentley Publishers . Porsche Carrera 964 1989 - 1994 Technical Data handbook was put together for use in the workshop and on the workbench, with quick access and easy navigation to hundreds of...
Out of stock
Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase) Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera (Slipcase)

Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera

$199.95
By: Karl Ludvigsen . Tribute To The Porsche Turbo Carrera, a book covering the story of the creation of one of the greatest grand touring motor cars of all time by Karl Ludvigsen. 2001 Reprint...
Out of stock
Carrera RS (Hardcover 2015)

Carrera RS (Hardcover 2015)

T. A. G. Books

$895.00
Author:  Dr Thomas Gruber, ISBN: 9783950491111, Published in 2015, Hardback in Slipcase, 434 pages The new edition of the Carrera RS book gained 178 pages over the first, sold-out...