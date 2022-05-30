Jurgen Barth / Norbert Franz / Robert Weber

It is one of the rarest 911 RS models ever built. In 1993, just 55 Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8s were completed by hand in Weissach, with a further 49 racing versions – the 964 Carrera RSR 3.8 – built by hand simultaneously in the customer sports department. However, the 2.7 RS’s successor didn’t have an easy start to its life. In the early 1990s Porsche was on the brink. Sales were bad, and the factory motor racing programme practically came to a halt, at least in international terms. Following the example set by the successful GT cars from the 1970s, head of the customer sports department Jürgen Barth and project head Roland Kussmaul put together a concept for a new sports car based on the 911. The idea for the 964 Carrera RSR 3.8 was born, and with it came the first opportunity in a long time for an affordable customer sports programme at an international level. The cars were built to regulations that fit with the ADAC GT Cup, as well as the world’s big 24-hour races such as the Nürburgring, Spa-Francorchamps, and Le Mans (among many more). From the word go the RSR was a winner, with victories in the GT class at Le Mans and outright at the Spa and Nürburgring 24s in 1993. This comprehensive book examines the history of the Porsche 964 Carrera RS 3.8 and RSR 3.8 in detail. It contains information about the development, the racing history, and the configuration data on all 107 cars that were ultimately built. There is also contemporary press releases, documentation and homologation sheets, making it the standard reference on the 964 Carrera RS 3.8 and RSR 3.8.