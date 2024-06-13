Dalton Watson Fine Books

Porsche Decades

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9781956309164
UPC:
9781956309164
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
2.70 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$300.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Porsche Decades is an introduction to Porsche history from 1875 to the 2023.

It is written and designed for new Porsche owners, new Porsche club members, or those new to learning about the brand. Each chapter touches on the major events and projects important to Porsche’s history during the period. The main topics are meant to spark further interest and provide a jumping off point for future exploration of this fascinating automotive and engineering history. Plentiful sidebars add general knowledge and enrich the narrative for new and experienced Porsche enthusiasts alike.

The first chapter covers 1875 to the end of World War I. Each chapter from the second on covers a succeeding decade of Porsche history. The book explores both road car and competition car history, including Ferdinand Porsche’s prolific output prior to Porsche becoming a manufacturer in 1948. There is a brief overview of the important features and developments for all of Porsche’s important cars including changes from one generation to the next. Simple charts compare generations of Porsche’s 356 and 911 sports cars. The book also introduces numerous important Porsche employees whose work shaped the performance legacy and traditions of Porsche cars.

Porsche Decades includes over 300 images. There are appendices for Porsche’s type number history and prominent appearances by Porsches in Hollywood films. An extensive bibliography details books, magazine and internet articles for readers to explore for more information on topics of interest. Travel across the decades of automotive history and through the travails and triumphs of Porsche’s fascinating history.

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche Decades
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2024
Pages:
356
Author:
Jay Gilotti
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Decade of Thrills 2 DVD Decade of Thrills 2 DVD

Decade of Thrills 2 DVD

Duke Video

$39.95
  Other Details Publisher Code: DMDVD5098 Barcode: 5017559102944
Out of stock
Speedway's Sensational Sixties: The Deadliest Decade Speedway's Sensational Sixties: The Deadliest Decade

Speedway's Sensational Sixties - The Deadliest Decade

Bookworks

$34.00
By: Tony Loxley . The sixties. What a decade. Vietnam, hippies, bee-hive hair styles, Elvis, the Easybeats, stovepipe pants – and Speedway. Australian speedway in the sixties was huge. Tracks would...
Volkswagen Camper Six Decades of Success Volkswagen Camper Six Decades of Success
Add to Cart

Volkswagen Camper Six Decades of Success

Haynes

$189.95
The VW Transporter of five successive generations owes a large part of its iconic status to the ubiquitous Volkswagen Camper - its one incarnation that for over 50 years was at best only a...
Out of stock
Porsche Porsche

Porsche

$99.95
By: Rainer W. Schlegelmilch, Hartmut Lehbrink . To bring sports cars into the world entails dangers and difficulties, unless they happen to be the scions of the big series. That can be entirely...