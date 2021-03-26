Description
Product description "Porsche Kremer Racing – The Complete Team History"
Five decades have passed since Manfred Kremer joined forces with brother Erwin and friends Hermann Bürvenich and Willi Großmann to lay the foundations of what would become one of the most successful privateer racing teams in the world. The E + M Kremer GmbH company, and the team that emerged from it, occupy a unique place in the history of Porsche privateers. From more than 1,000 races, the squad from Cologne celebrated outright victories at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 1968, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979 and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1995. There have also been 11 Porsche Cup titles, three European GT titles, three GT Interserie titles and the 1979 DRM Championship title with the famous Kremer Porsche 935 K3. This book details the entire history of the Kremer squad, including extensive statistics, insight into every Kremer racing car and exciting stories about this special, unique team.
Language: English
Number of pages: 392
Format: 240 x 280 mm
Author(s): Michael Cotton, Ulrich Trispel, Robert Weber
Construction: Hardcover with dust jacket
ISBN: 978-3945390016
Table of Contents:
THE HISTORY
8 INTRO – ‘WE NEED TO BE IN FRONT!’
12 THE BEGINNING OF THE KREMER RACING LEGEND – 1962–1969
24 GT BATTLES ARE HOT TICKETS – 1970-1975
50 TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM – 1976-1981
90 PUSHING THE LIMITS – 1982-1991
124 THE LAST PORSCHE KREMER SPORTS CARS – 1992-1998
132 SUCCESS WITH OTHER BRANDS – 1994 & 1999-2001
140 LOOKING AHEAD – KREMER RACING COLOGNE’S FUTURE DIRECTION
146 PORSCHE KREMER RACING CARS
THE CARS
152 PORSCHE 356 – 1964-1966
160 PORSCHE 911 – 1966-69
170 PORSCHE 911 GROUP 4 – 1970-1972
186 PORSCHE 914-6 GT – 1971-1972
192 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA RSR 2.8 – 1973
204 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA RSR 3.0 – 1974-1975
218 PORSCHE 934 – 1976-1977
226 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K1 – 1976
236 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K2 – 1977
244 PORSCHE 935/78 – 1978
250 PORSCHE 908/3 TURBO – 1978
258 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K3 – 1979-1981
276 PORSCHE 924 CARRERA GTR – 1981
282 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K4 – 1981
292 KREMER PORSCHE 917 K81 – 1981
302 PORSCHE 936 – 1982
310 KREMER PORSCHE CK5 – 1982-1985
318 PORSCHE 956 – 1983-1986
326 KREMER PORSCHE 962 CK6-K8 – 1985-1998
340 HONDA NSX GT2 – 1994
346 PORSCHE 993 GT2 – 1995-998
352 PORSCHE 911 GT1 – 1997
358 LOLA B98/10 – 1999-2001
364 KREMER PORSCHE 997 GT3 KR – 2011-2018
STATISTICS
370 PORSCHE KREMER RACING STATISTICS – 1964-2018