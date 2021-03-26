Product description "Porsche Kremer Racing – The Complete Team History"

Five decades have passed since Manfred Kremer joined forces with brother Erwin and friends Hermann Bürvenich and Willi Großmann to lay the foundations of what would become one of the most successful privateer racing teams in the world. The E + M Kremer GmbH company, and the team that emerged from it, occupy a unique place in the history of Porsche privateers. From more than 1,000 races, the squad from Cologne celebrated outright victories at the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps in 1968, the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1979 and the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1995. There have also been 11 Porsche Cup titles, three European GT titles, three GT Interserie titles and the 1979 DRM Championship title with the famous Kremer Porsche 935 K3. This book details the entire history of the Kremer squad, including extensive statistics, insight into every Kremer racing car and exciting stories about this special, unique team.

Language: English

Number of pages: 392

Format: 240 x 280 mm

Author(s): Michael Cotton, Ulrich Trispel, Robert Weber

Construction: Hardcover with dust jacket

ISBN: 978-3945390016

Table of Contents:

THE HISTORY

8 INTRO – ‘WE NEED TO BE IN FRONT!’

12 THE BEGINNING OF THE KREMER RACING LEGEND – 1962–1969

24 GT BATTLES ARE HOT TICKETS – 1970-1975

50 TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM – 1976-1981

90 PUSHING THE LIMITS – 1982-1991

124 THE LAST PORSCHE KREMER SPORTS CARS – 1992-1998

132 SUCCESS WITH OTHER BRANDS – 1994 & 1999-2001

140 LOOKING AHEAD – KREMER RACING COLOGNE’S FUTURE DIRECTION



146 PORSCHE KREMER RACING CARS

THE CARS

152 PORSCHE 356 – 1964-1966

160 PORSCHE 911 – 1966-69

170 PORSCHE 911 GROUP 4 – 1970-1972

186 PORSCHE 914-6 GT – 1971-1972

192 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA RSR 2.8 – 1973

204 PORSCHE 911 CARRERA RSR 3.0 – 1974-1975

218 PORSCHE 934 – 1976-1977

226 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K1 – 1976

236 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K2 – 1977

244 PORSCHE 935/78 – 1978

250 PORSCHE 908/3 TURBO – 1978

258 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K3 – 1979-1981

276 PORSCHE 924 CARRERA GTR – 1981

282 KREMER PORSCHE 935 K4 – 1981

292 KREMER PORSCHE 917 K81 – 1981

302 PORSCHE 936 – 1982

310 KREMER PORSCHE CK5 – 1982-1985

318 PORSCHE 956 – 1983-1986

326 KREMER PORSCHE 962 CK6-K8 – 1985-1998

340 HONDA NSX GT2 – 1994

346 PORSCHE 993 GT2 – 1995-998

352 PORSCHE 911 GT1 – 1997

358 LOLA B98/10 – 1999-2001

364 KREMER PORSCHE 997 GT3 KR – 2011-2018

STATISTICS

370 PORSCHE KREMER RACING STATISTICS – 1964-2018