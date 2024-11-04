SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9789080119741
UPC:
9789080119741
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.60 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
  • SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
  • SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
  • SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
  • SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
  • SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
$340.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

his 640-page study focuses on 376 historic photos of Porsches in competition.  It does so in great detail, using Adriaensens’ vast collection of previously unpublished photographs.  These are of great variety, not the usual clichéd shots: they cover not just the cars and the action, but also the people involved and candid behind-the-scenes stuff.  As usual, the reproduction quality is exceptional.

Exhaustively detailed captions show great depth of research.  It’s this, alongside the stunning images themselves, that makes this book special and different.  Many consider SportErfolge as the best book on early Porsche racing history.

What is it about?

It’s about a part of the rich racing and rallying history of Porsche from as early as 1951 when the Austrian-built Gmünd 356 challenged the early post-war racing scene. From there it goes all the way up to 1963 when the rare flat-eights showed great potential at the Targa Florio, Nürburgring and Le Mans. In between are many events that put Porsche on pole position among the world’s finest competition cars.

Race meetings are laid out individually and chronologically, starting with the 1951 Coupe du Salon at Montlhéry and ending with the 1963 Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race, via Sestriere, Liège-Rome-Liège, Carrera Panamericana Mexico, Pebble Beach, numerous Swiss hill-climbs and more, much more. There are some truly amazing shots – Hans Herrmann in the 1954 Carrera Mexico class winning 550, full colour Mille Miglia and Bob Donner gunning his RS61 up Pikes Peak are just some examples. Paddock studies feature strongly, and Tony has retained a typical feel for the 1950s culture. 

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
SportErfolge - A sensational work on early Porsche racing history
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2012
Pages:
640
Author:
Tony Adriaensens
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Related Products

Out of stock
Porsche Kremer Racing – The Complete Team History Porsche Kremer Racing – The Complete Team History

Porsche Kremer Racing - The Complete Team History

$295.00
Product description "Porsche Kremer Racing – The Complete Team History" Five decades have passed since Manfred Kremer joined forces with brother Erwin and friends Hermann Bürvenich and Willi Großmann...
Out of stock
Porsche Carrera: And the Early Years of Porsche Porsche Carrera: And the Early Years of Porsche Back Cover

Porsche Carrera - And the Early Years of Porsche

Porsche Museum

$295.00
Author: Rolf Sprenger, Steve Heinrichs, ISBN: 9783768837507, 860 Pages, Hardcover, Published in 2014 The Porsche 4-Cam motor and the early years of Porsche motorsports from the 356 and the 550...
Out of stock
Bentley A Racing History Bentley A Racing History

Bentley A Racing History

Haynes

$199.95
By: David Venables . Description Bentley is perhaps the most evocative name in British motor racing history and in this authoritative book, illustrated with a breathtaking collection of photographs,...
On Sale
Porsche 956 - 962 A Photographic History Porsche 956 - 962 A Photographic History
Add to Cart

Porsche 956 - 962 A Photographic History

Haynes

Now: $225.00
Was: $299.95
The Porsche 956 and its derivative, the 962, have gone down in history as the most successful prototype sports racers ever, winning numerous races and championship titles during the 1980s and even...
Out of stock
Porsche 917: The complete Photographic History Porsche 917: The complete Photographic History

Porsche 917 - The Complete Photographic History

Haynes

$350.00
By: Glen Smale . 2nd hand book in very good condition Over a period of just four years, 1970-1973, the Porsche 917 became one of the most loved and, at the same time, most feared sports cars in the...