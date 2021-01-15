ISBN: 9783948501020

The 27th edition of this annual matches its predecessors in every aspect. This year, onceagain, every enthusiastic fan of thus successful publication will benefit from the many yearsof experience of countless well-known motorsport photographers from all over theworld,the entertaining and informative pieces by internationally renowned journalists and theaccuracy with which the detailed Porsche statistics were put together for every race thisyear. For some, ‘Porsche Sport 2019’ is a continuation of their collection that they simplycan’t do without. For others, it represents what the legendary German sports car reallystands for: ‘pure motorsport’.This year’s stroke of genius convinces once again with304uniquely designed pages. Theapproximately 900 full-colour images, some of them printed in large size on a spread page,stand out for their brilliant quality and document the racing action from start to finish. AllPorsche one-make series, Carrera Cups, GT3 Cup Challenges, the Mobil 1 Supercup, the WECand allthe endurance races like the 24-hour races atLe Mans, Nürburgring,Dubai, Daytona,orSpa have been covered in this book. Comprehensive statistics and results of the variousseries round out the book and allow everyone to acknowledge the achievements of thesuccessful sports car brand once again.