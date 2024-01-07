Porsche Sport 2023

(No reviews yet) Write a Review
SKU:
9783948501266
UPC:
9783948501266
Condition:
New
Availability:
Usually despatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Weight:
3.10 KGS
Gift wrapping:
Options available
Shipping:
Calculated at Checkout
$189.00
Frequently bought together:

Description

Almost 1,000 photos on 400 pages await the reader in “Porsche Sport 2023”.

The 31st edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche racing cars on all continents - in America, Asia, Australia and Europe - as well as the famous endurance races in Dubai,

Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring-Nordschleife and the return to the hunt Overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition, many important international sports car championships and the exciting battles in the global Carrera Cups and Sprint Challenges are impressively illuminated. Of course,

Formula E and the prestigious racing reunion in Laguna Seca are also documented.

“Porsche Sport” has been published annually since 1993 and has established itself as a treat for every Porsche fan over the past three decades. The statistics for the various series make the yearbook a unique reference work.

Many – some large format –

color photos from world-famous motorsport photographers never fail to impress the reader. The exciting texts by well-known journalists invite you to get excited.

A MUST FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!

400 pages

Format 235 x 315 mm

German and English

Hardcover bound

approx. 900 color photos

elaborate statistics

Stories about Porsche races worldwide

View AllClose

Additional Information

Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
Porsche Sport 2023
Language:
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
2023
Pages:
400
Author:
Tim Upietz
Sync Category Code:
261186
View AllClose

Related Products

Porsche Sport 2021 (9783948501150) Porsche Sport 2021 (9783948501150)
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2021

Group C

$169.95
Almost 1,000 images on 384 pages are awaiting the readers of ‘Porsche Sport 2021’, already the 29th edition of this publication. It tells the stories about the victories and achievements of all...
Out of stock
On Sale
Porsche Sport 2007 Porsche Sport 2007

Porsche Sport 2007

Group C

MSRP: $250.00
Now: $188.00
Was: $250.00
By: Tim Upietz, Ulrich Upietz . Porsche Sport 2007 tells the history and the stories behind the headlines of the RS Spyder's triumphant victories in the USA, the wins at the most famous long distance...
Porsche Sport 2022
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2022

Gruppe C Motorsport

$180.00
Almost 1,000 photos on 384 pages await the reader in "Porsche Sport 2022. The 30th edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche race cars on all continents - in...
On Sale
Porsche Sport 2006 Porsche Sport 2006
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2006

MSRP: $1,489.95
Now: $112.00
Was: $149.95
By: Ulrich Upietz . Porsche automobiles completed on race tracks all over the world during the 2006 racing season. Porsche drivers and team were amongst the most successful wherever Gran Turismo...
Porsche Sport 2017 (9783928540933)
Add to Cart

Porsche Sport 2017

Group C

$169.95
Author: Tim Upietz, Hardbound, 288 Pages, ISBN: 9783928540933 , First Published, December 2017 - German & English Text The 25th edition of this annual matches its predecessors in every...