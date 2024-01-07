Description
Almost 1,000 photos on 400 pages await the reader in “Porsche Sport 2023”.
The 31st edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche racing cars on all continents - in America, Asia, Australia and Europe - as well as the famous endurance races in Dubai,
Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring-Nordschleife and the return to the hunt Overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
In addition, many important international sports car championships and the exciting battles in the global Carrera Cups and Sprint Challenges are impressively illuminated. Of course,
Formula E and the prestigious racing reunion in Laguna Seca are also documented.
“Porsche Sport” has been published annually since 1993 and has established itself as a treat for every Porsche fan over the past three decades. The statistics for the various series make the yearbook a unique reference work.
Many – some large format –
color photos from world-famous motorsport photographers never fail to impress the reader. The exciting texts by well-known journalists invite you to get excited.
A MUST FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!
400 pages
Format 235 x 315 mm
German and English
Hardcover bound
approx. 900 color photos
elaborate statistics
Stories about Porsche races worldwide
Additional Information
Condition Sync Code:
1000
Book Title:
|
Porsche Sport 2023
Language:
|
English
Format:
Hardcover
Publication Year:
|
2023
Pages:
400
Author:
|
Tim Upietz
Sync Category Code:
261186