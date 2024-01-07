Almost 1,000 photos on 400 pages await the reader in “Porsche Sport 2023”.

The 31st edition of this book series highlights the triumphant successes of all Porsche racing cars on all continents - in America, Asia, Australia and Europe - as well as the famous endurance races in Dubai,

Daytona, Spa-Francorchamps, Nürburgring-Nordschleife and the return to the hunt Overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition, many important international sports car championships and the exciting battles in the global Carrera Cups and Sprint Challenges are impressively illuminated. Of course,

Formula E and the prestigious racing reunion in Laguna Seca are also documented.

“Porsche Sport” has been published annually since 1993 and has established itself as a treat for every Porsche fan over the past three decades. The statistics for the various series make the yearbook a unique reference work.

Many – some large format –

color photos from world-famous motorsport photographers never fail to impress the reader. The exciting texts by well-known journalists invite you to get excited.

A MUST FOR EVERY PORSCHE FAN!

400 pages

Format 235 x 315 mm

German and English

Hardcover bound

approx. 900 color photos

elaborate statistics

Stories about Porsche races worldwide