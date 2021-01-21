Porsche Sport 2020

ISBN: 9783948501099

Almost 1,000 images on 336 pages are awaiting the readers of ‘Porsche Sport 2019’, already the 28th edition of this publication. It tells the stories about the victories and achievements of all Porsche race cars at every continent: America, Asia, Australia, Africa and Europe, as well as the famous endurance races at Dubai, Daytona, the Nürburgring, Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps. This year, ‘Porsche Sport’ is also covering the brand’s Formula E. Moreover, many significant international sports car championships and the thrilling battles in Carrera Cups, GT3 Cup and Sprint Challenges and GT3 Cup Trophies are reported on in an impressive way.


‘Porsche Sport’ has been published annually since 1993 and has become established as a work for every Porsche enthusiast to enjoy over the past three decades. Results and statistics of the various series turn the annual into a unique reference book. Many full-colour images, partly large-sized, by globally known motorsport photographers impress the readers over and over again and the captivating texts by renowned journalists let you feel the excitement.

