Porsche - The Racing 914s (Roy Smith, paperback)

New paperback edition! There are still those who see the Porsche 914 model as a ‘funny little car,’ compared to the immortal 911. Granted, in its day, professional rally drivers were not keen on the 914: they were nervous driving it at the limit. Yet the records show that 914s were driven to at least 41 class wins, and at least 71 positions on the other two steps of the podium in Regional, National, and International Rallies.

Racing on the circuits of Europe, 914s came home first in their class, and even took overall victory many times. In the USA, in IMSA GTU championship, in nationals, and internationals, it was the same story – and that’s not counting the multitude of SCCA regional races. The 914 first raced in 1970 … the last? Who knows: even now they’re still used in the USA’s SCCA GT classes.

'Porsche – the Racing 914s' is a study in pictures, statistics, factory information, and interviews, that will show the Porsche 914 in a whole new light. Originally a hardback limited edition which has long since sold out, this richly illustrated book is now available in a revised paperback form, and is a must have for all Porsche 914 and racing enthusiasts.



The first comprehensive study of the 914 Porsche in competition

Covers the complete development of the factory GT cars

Demonstrates the development of the 914 privateer cars

Includes many constructor and driver details from interviews

Brings new information, new images, and many surprises from behind the scenes

Shows the true, little known performance of the 914

Reveals the sheer volume of podium positions achieved

Raises the awareness of a forgotten model, that was thought out-of-step with Porsche thinking

Explores the myths, bad vibes, politics, and what might have been, had the car been properly developed

Shows how the American racers truly made the 914 perform – well enough to be a championship winner!