Prodrive - 40 Years of Success (Ian Wagstaff)

Written by award-winning author, Ian Wagstaff, Prodrive: 40 Years of Success is a celebration of Prodrive's remarkable achievements over four decades of adrenalin-fuelled motorsport action, featuring input from those who have been a part of the story.

Prodrive was founded by David Richards CBE – the man who navigated Ari Vatanen's Ford Escort to the World Rally Championship title in 1981. Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024, Prodrive carved its reputation in motorsport, originally with a programme to run a Porsche 959 Group B rally car.

Motorsport runs through the company's DNA, with Prodrive running Subaru's FIA World Rally Championship programme, with the iconic blue and yellow Imprezas, from 1993–2005, taking three consecutive WRC Manufacturers' titles and three Drivers' titles – for Colin McRae, Richard Burns and Petter Solberg. The company went on to run the MINI WRC rally programme and has today become a force in FIA World Rally Raid Championship events, including the infamous Dakar Rally, with its own Prodrive Hunter – its latest bio-fuel run, all-terrain vehicle. Prodrive has also achieved success with class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and in the FIA World Endurance Championship, along with British Touring Car Championship titles, and success in Formula 1 with the BAR-Honda F1 team.

After 40 years of success, Prodrive continues to thrive, using its wide-ranging expertise, originally honed in the unforgiving and competitive arena of motorsport.

