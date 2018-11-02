Race Across The Great Divide - How the 1970s Transformed Aussie Motorcycle Racing (Darryl Flack & Don Cox)

'Race Across The Great Divide' explores why Australia became a crucible for some of the best riders in world championship motorcycle history, and how it created the world’s longest-running and most successful race category, Superbikes.

Authors Don Cox and Darryl Flack chronicle motorcycling's spread across Australia's regions in the 1970s, and detail how the best of the new rural-bred riders raced across the Great Dividing Range then onto the great circuits of the world.

Part road trip, part reflection on the Golden Age of motorcycle racing, the book is also a celebration of the most iconic era of Aussie and Kiwi racing through its colourful characters and the victories that made them legends from Ron Toombs, Bill Horsman and Bryan Hindle to Geoff Perry, Warren Willing, Gregg Hansford, Ken Blake, Kim Newcombe, Murray Sayle, Peggy Hyde, John Woodley, Stu Avant, Graeme Crosby, Rick Perry, Ray Quincey and Ron Boulden.

The coffee table book is rich in vivid anecdotes and over 330 images, bringing to life the Easter Bathurst races, the Castrol Six-Hour, Laverton TT, New Zealand's Marlboro Series and many races in between.

​The 1970s was the high-water mark for Australian motorcycle racing. It was the decade that eventually made grand prix team bosses look at Aussie riders as must-haves rather than could-haves. 'Race Across The Great Divide' reveals what changed their minds.

ISBN: 978-0-9954378-0-7

Format: Hardback

Page Extent: 324

Book Size: 300 x 280 x 30mm

Foreword: Wayne Gardner