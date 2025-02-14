Veloce Publishing

Race & Trackday Driving Techniques

Description

A complete reference and learning tool for people taking to the circuit in their cars, either for the first time or as a seasoned campaigner. This book is designed to take the reader on a journey of discovery as you unlock the secrets of speed, from the basic principles through to advanced techniques and individual circuit tricks. Designed with learning in mind, the book shows not only what to do to go faster, but also why these techniques work.

Exiting the corner the car dances on the edge of adhesion as it brushes up against the dirt on the edge of the kerb. You are hard on the throttle and accelerating up the straight, there is no way you could have made that corner any faster…or is there?
Inside Race & Trackday Driving Techniques you will find all the secrets, skills and methods that will see your lap times tumble. The book covers everything from the fundamental principles through to individual techniques for specific corners, whilst also helping you analyse what you can do off the track to improve your performance when you are on it. You will also discover why techniques work, to give you a greater understanding of the process of driving faster – from why the ‘Traction Circle’ is only really relevant to the chassis engineer rather than the driver, through to why trail braking works on one corner and not another, amongst many other principles. Also features a corner-by-corner guide to some of the UK’s best circuits, and a ‘Further skills’ section to expand your performance driving repertoire with skills such as drifting and J-turns.

 

Features

Teaches skills from basics through to advanced techniques of track driving
• Covers all aspects of performance driving, including race techniques
• Contains up-to-date circuit guides
• Techniques taught allow the student to progress on their own
• Information suitable to all levels of experience
• Clear and detailed descriptions of why techniques work
• Analyses mental preparation
• Covers nutrition and fitness
• Includes wet weather driving techniques
• Includes further skills such as drifting and J-turns

Additional Information

Book Title:
Race & Trackday Driving Techniques
Language:
English
Format:
Paperback
Publication Year:
2011
Pages:
128
Author:
David Hornsey
