Racing 1966 (Johnny Rives, Manou Zurini)

Hardcover, Published in 2021, Text in English and French, ISBN: 9782702211014, 216 pages

Part of the new series Car Racing

1966 focusses especially on drivers, at a moment when these daredevils held hero status

The Ford GT 40, Alpine, Ferraris, BRM, Lotus, Mini Cooper and more, apotheoses of design and mechanical thunder, outdared each other continuously in pursuit of the top spot, in rallies and endurance races such as Le Mans. Indeed, it was in 1966 that one of the authors of this work, Johnny Rives, got to drive the n° 53 car down the Hunaudières straight.

The drivers, whether at Le Mans, in hill-climbs or on the first circuits of what had not yet become the full circus that is Formula 1, were universally accessible and welcoming, smiling at amateurs and the media, who were not yet clustered in droves around the route or track. Amazing memories!