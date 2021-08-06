Racing Mustangs - An International Photographic History 1964-1986 (Steve Holmes)

Description

Publisher: Veloce
ISBN: 9781787115118
By Steve Holmes

Hardback • 25x20.7cm • 176 pages • 250 pictures


Racing Mustangs is a photographic historical study capturing many Ford Mustang road racing cars in action throughout the world in the period 1964 to 1986. Includes hundreds of period images of Mustangs, many of which have never been published before.

Virtually from the moment of its launch in April, 1964, the Ford Mustang has been a favorite among road racers. From the Tour de France, to production sports car racing, the SCCA Trans-Am series, regional and national A/Sedan competitions, and international and domestic sedan championships in Great Britain, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, the Mustang has enjoyed a following like few other models.

This book is a photographic celebration of road racing Mustangs throughout the world. It focuses on production-based cars, rather than the heavily modified tube-frame silhouette machines that began appearing in the late 1970s. Included are images of big-budget factory-supported cars competing in the Trans-Am series, right through to low-buck independents, and cars competing throughout the world.

Using only period images, including countless photos that have never before been published, this is a true photographic history, depicting the global popularity of the Ford Mustang as a road racing car.

  • A photographic celebration of the Ford Mustang as a road racer
  • Features period photos, many never published before
  • Follows the history of Mustang racing, from its launch in 1964 through to 1984
  • A unique view of this iconic car
  • Includes both big budget racers and low-buck independents
