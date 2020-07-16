Rapid Response - My Inside Story as a Motor Racing Life-Saver (Hardcover, 2nd Edition)

Dr. Stephen Olvey, Foreword by Alex Zanardi, Afterwords by Prof. Sid Watkins and Dario Franchitti

Originally published to great acclaim in 2006, Dr. Stephen Olvey’s memoir Rapid Response makes a long-awaited return to print — complete with new text and a new afterword by Dario Franchitti — at the same time as the release of a documentary feature film of the same title. This book is the compelling story of the author’s often tragic, sometimes funny, and frequently frustrating journey through the volatile world of professional motorsport. Along the way he introduces the reader to many of the characters — geniuses, good guys, bad guys — that he has encountered during his quest to save lives and make motorsport safer. This book is a captivating read for all motorsport fans.

Among the racing legends with whom Dr. Olvey has worked — and who have their places in this book — are Mario Andretti, Emerson Fittipaldi, A.J. Foyt, Graham Hill, Nigel Mansell, Rick Mears, Johnny Rutherford and Al Unser Jr.

Dr. Olvey attended his first race, the 1955 Indianapolis 500, at the impressionable age of 11, and saw his favourite driver, Bill Vukovich, killed in a fiery crash while leading.

He began working at the famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway while attending medical school, making his first professional appearance there in 1966, when his first on-track rescue involved Graham Hill in his ‘rookie’ year.

Dr. Olvey organised the first travelling medical team in motorsport and was eventually joined by long-time colleague and friend Dr. Terry Trammell.

Continuing to work together over several decades, Dr. Olvey and Dr. Trammell have used their study of the cause and effect of racing crashes and injuries to make significant advances in safety, with many lives saved and serious injuries avoided.

The writer of the foreword is Alex Zanardi, whose life Dr. Olvey helped to save after a violent accident in Germany in 2001, and who subsequently returned not only to motorsport but also to handcycling, becoming a three-time Paralympic gold medallist.

Publication date: 25 April 2019

ISBN: 978-1-910505-39-7, 9781910505397

Format: 234x156mm

Hardback

Page extent: 312pp

Illustration: 56 photographs, mainly colour