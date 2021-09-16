Reclaimed Rust - The Four-Wheeled Creations of James Hetfield

Description

Hardcover, Published in 2020, 160 pages

James Hetfield, Metallica's front man, opens up his garage for an exclusive tour of the highlights of his incredible collection of restored and customized classic cars.

Millions know James Hetfield as the front man of Metallica, but the acclaimed singer-songwriter has enjoyed another lifelong passion: restoring and customizing classic cars into magnificent pieces of automotive art. From cars such as the Skyscraper to the Aquarius and the Black Pearl, James Hetfield's collection of beautifully reimagined classic automobiles is truly stunning. For the first time, Hetfield is opening up his garage and inviting readers to dive under the hood of some of these internationally lauded classics. Featuring dynamic, specially commissioned photography of the cars and insight from Hetfield into their creation, this book is a unique opportunity to learn about the Metallica front man's passion for creating bespoke classic cars.

James Hetfield's unique cars will be on display at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles starting from February 2020.

